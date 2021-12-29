Set goals and automated withdrawals to boost your savings by more than 70%, a financial psychologist says

A little preparation can go a long way when starting a budget.

Your new financial plan should start with finding specific goals and automating your savings, according to financial psychologist Brad Klontz.

People who spent as little as one hour visualizing their goals and setting up automatic withdrawals to different accounts saw a 73% increase in savings after one month, according to research published by Klontz and his colleagues.

Check out this video to learn more about the psychology of saving money.

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an eight-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: 10 popular retirement destinations that are getting pricey fast via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.