CNBC Pro

Best trades on CNBC Thursday: Why investors should be bullish on Tesla, Apple, and Microsoft, the pros' high-yield dividend stock picks

Alison Conklin
WATCH LIVE

Here are the best trades on CNBC Thursday.

More In Market Movers

watch now
VIDEO08:33
CNBC ProTesla, Microsoft, and Moderna are some of today's top stocks for investors: Pro Market Movers Dec. 30
Alison Conklin17 min ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Wednesday: Tesla's valuation debate, pros' energy stock picks, and top metaverse plays
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO08:14
CNBC ProTesla, Starbucks, and PayPal are some of today's top stocks for investors: Pro Market Movers Dec. 29
Alison Conklin
Read More