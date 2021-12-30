Didn't max out your IRA this year? There's still time in 2022

If you couldn't max out your individual retirement account in 2021, don't despair.

There's still time to make a contribution to traditional and Roth IRAs.

The deadline for putting money into IRAs for this year is April 15, 2022, giving savers an additional four months to contribute.

For 2021, the maximum contribution to an IRA is $6,000 for those under the age of 50 and $7,000 for those 50 and older. The limits are the same for 2022, according to the IRS.

If someone didn't max out their IRA in 2021, the April deadline means they can sock away more money next year. In March, they could contribute the full $6,000 earmarked for 2021 and put in another $6,000 for 2022.

"It's the benefit to get more in," said Sheri Fronsee, a CPA and tax researcher specialist with the National Association of Tax Professionals.

More time, more money

The extra time can also be helpful for people who contribute regularly throughout the year yet aren't putting in enough to reach the maximum.

For example, someone putting money into an IRA monthly would need to contribute $500 each month to get to $6,000. For many Americans, that's not feasible, but they might have extra money at the end of the year — or the beginning of a new one — to invest, especially if they get a bonus or a raise.

"They still have a little wiggle room," said Fronsee. "If they can afford it, they can drop in more to max it out."