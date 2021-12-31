How to walk out of the grocery store with a smaller bill

d3sign | Moment | Getty Images

Has your grocery bill been making you do a double take? You're not to blame. Inflation is. Rising prices are hitting almost every aisle in supermarkets across the U.S. The cost of steaks swelled by 25% between November 2020 and November 2021. Eggs and fish were up 8%, to cite just a few unfortunate examples. If the increased costs have you worried, here are some money-saving tips for feeding you and your family. 1. Plan ahead Don't show up to the supermarket without a grocery list and some ideas of what you'll be cooking for the week, experts say. "Meal planning definitely reduces costs," said Leanne Brown, author of Good Enough, a self-care cookbook. "If you stick to it, you don't waste food that you bought without a plan." While you map out your dishes for the week, try to think of recipes that are easily repurposed, Brown said. That will make you able to buy less.

For example, a pot of chili can later be used to fill burritos or as nacho toppings. Eating certain foods on repeat can seem sad or monotonous — or, like so much else with life — you can choose to look at it more positively. "Having the same breakfast every day for a week can be really comforting and simplify things both wallet-wise and decision-making wise," Brown said. "Then you can do something else the next week, so you don't feel bored." More from Personal Finance:

Will student loan debt ever be forgiven?

Don't forget your 401(k) if you join the 'Great Resignation'

Where stock investors should consider putting their money in 2022 Meanwhile, shopping with a grocery list probably won't prevent all your impulse buys, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't use one. "Even if you stick to them somewhat, that is great," Brown said. "We don't need to worry about perfection." As a treat, she purposefully plans to buy one or two things off her list. 2. Compare costs Looking for sales, and buying items strategically at stores where they cost lower are other ways to save money on food, experts say. You can usually browse discounts on a supermarket's website or app, or find them listed at the retailer. Scan your grocery list before you decide where to do your buying, said Erin Clarke, author of The Well Plated Cookbook. Then, try to find the store that offers the best value on the particular items you're looking for. "If you're doing a produce-heavy trip, look for a store with frequent produce sales," Clarke said. "If you're stocking up on shelf-stable goods, choose a store that has the best value for those, even if other items, like produce, cost more."

Billy Vasquez, who runs the blog The 99 Cent Chef, said he picks up many of his non-perishable items, including mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, hot sauce, dried pasta, beans and tortilla chips, at his local dollar store. Timing is everything with food, Vasquez added. "Buy when fruit and veggies are in season," he said. "They are often on sale."

Every time you walk into the store, that's an opportunity for impulse purchases to drive up the bill. Erin Clarke author

Around St. Patrick's Day, Memorial Day and Independence Day, you can find steep discounts on items like corned beef, carrots, cabbage, turkey, duck, roasts, ham, boxed stuffing, hamburgers and hot dogs, many of which can be stored in the freezer for long periods, Vasquez said. Year-round, generic and store-brands tend to be the cheaper varieties, Brown said, adding that, "buying more canned and frozen vegetables when many aren't in season is another evergreen choice." 3. Stock up on staples

Kentaroo Tryman | Maskot | Getty Images

Make sure your kitchen and pantry are always stocked with certain basics, experts say. Doing so will allow you to buy fewer new items each week. Some of the most useful foods to have on hand include eggs, pasta, rice, bread, canned tomatoes, frozen vegetables and fruit, onions and potatoes, Brown said. Consider buying these products in large quantities, if you have the space, to cut costs over time. Many meals can be made with these ingredients alone, and they serve as the foundation for countless more. 4. Pick wisely Meat and dairy tend to be the more expensive items at the supermarket, and especially of late. In response, aim to make more meals that don't rely on them as the central ingredient, Brown said. "Using meat sparingly as flavor, like adding a bit of bacon to a mushroom risotto, is more economical," she said. Consuming less meat also helps you to lower your environmental footprint, she added. Buying foods with a longer shelf life can cut your trips to the supermarket all together. Even certain produce may be saved for more time than others.