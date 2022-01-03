5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. First trading day of 2022 looks to pick up where last year left off

A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Dec. 31, 2021. Source: NYSE

Dow futures rose more than 150 points, or roughly 0.5%, on Monday, the first trading day of the new year. Futures tied to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq pointed to even stronger moves higher at the open even as Covid cases surged above year-ago pandemic highs. Shares of Tesla jumped 7.5% in the premarket after 2021 vehicle deliveries beat estimates. Tesla rose nearly 50% last year. That's nearly double the S&P 500's almost 27% increase in 2021, the index's third straight positive year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also logged three-year winning streaks, jumping 18.7% and around 21.4% for the year, respectively.

2. Week ahead features Fed minutes, three reports on the job market

The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Samuel Corum | Bloomberg | Getty Images

With Monday's opening bell on Wall Street, the clock starts ticking on a quarter that could see the first Federal Reserve interest rate hike since 2018. The Fed on Wednesday will release minutes from its December meeting, at which central bankers announced they would accelerate their tapering of Covid-era bond purchases. ADP's December report on hiring at U.S. companies is also out Wednesday, ahead of Thursday's weekly initial jobless claims data and Friday's government employment report for last month.

3. Tesla shares jump after fourth-quarter deliveries set a record

A Tesla Model 3 plugged in and charging at a Supercharger rapid battery charging station for electric vehicles in Bersteland, Germany, on March 02, 2021. Thomas Koehler | Photothek | Getty Images

Tesla said Sunday it delivered 308,600 electric vehicles in the fourth quarter and 936,172 for all of 2021, both handily beating estimates. Full-year deliveries increased 87% compared with 2020 when the EV maker reported its first annual profit on deliveries of 499,647. Analysts had expected Tesla's deliveries in Q4 of 2021 to be 267,000, with 897,000 for the full year. In the year ahead, the company is expected to start production of the Model Y crossover at its new factory in Austin, Texas. It also aims in 2022 to open another factory in Brandenburg, Germany.

4. Fauci says CDC mulling adding a Covid test to its isolation recommendations

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks about the Omicron coronavirus variant during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, December 1, 2021. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking at including a negative test as part of its five-day isolation guidance for Americans infected with Covid but who show no symptoms. "I think we're going to be hearing more about that in the next day or so from the CDC," the top White House medical advisor said Sunday. The CDC has been getting significant pushback on last week's updated recommendations, which cut the isolation time from 10 days to five. The Food and Drug Administration last week said preliminary research indicates at-home rapid tests detect the omicron variant, but may have reduced sensitivity.

5. Airlines cancel more U.S. flights as holiday travel woes continue

Travelers make their way through Miami International Airport on December 28, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle | Getty Images