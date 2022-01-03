Asia stocks rise as trading in 2022 kicks off with a positive start

- Shares in Asia rose in the morning of the first trading day of 2022.
- Markets in Australia and Japan are closed on Monday for a holiday.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia rose in Monday morning trade, as trading in 2022 kicked off on a positive note.
South Korea's Kospi gained 0.5% while the Taiex in Taiwan advanced 0.66%.
Over in Southeast Asia, the Straits Times index climbed 0.2%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.12% higher.
Markets in Australia and Japan are closed on Monday for a holiday.
Currencies and oil
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 95.748 after recently falling from above 95.7.
The Japanese yen traded at 115.27 per dollar, weaker than levels below 114.6 seen against the greenback last week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7265, above levels below $0.722 seen in the previous trading week.
Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.76% to $78.37 per barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 0.8% to $75.81 per barrel.