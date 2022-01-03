Here is the age when many Americans hope to retire

Many workers look forward to the day when they can retire.

A recent survey from Natixis Investment Managers set out to find out exactly when most Americans hope to stop working.

The average age is 62, the research found.

However, it turns out when people to hang up their hats varies by generation.

The youngest cohort, Generation Y — ages 25 to 40 — plans to retire at an average age of 59. For Generation X — now 41 to 56 — the average age is 60. Baby boomers — who range from 57 to 75 — indicated they plan to work longer, with an average expected retirement age of 68.

That's as 83% of non-retired U.S. investors said they are confident they will be financially secure in retirement. That includes 88% of Gen Y, 82% of Gen X and 79% of baby boomers.

Even so, 41% of respondents said achieving financial security in retirement is "going to take a miracle," the survey found. That sentiment was highest among Gen Y, with 46%, and Gen X, 45%, while baby boomers came in with 30%.