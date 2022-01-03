Many Americans aren't optimistic about their financial situation this year. Here's what they blame

EmirMemedovski | E+ | Getty Images

Prices are rising, and that has many Americans concerned about their financial outlook for the year. Inflation surged 6.8% in November from a year ago, the fastest pace since 1982, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. People are paying more for everything, from the gas for their cars to the food they put on the table. Energy prices are up 33.3% and housing costs, categorized as shelter in the Consumer Price Index, increased 3.8%, the highest since 2007. Meanwhile, food prices jumped 6.1%. That can cause a big disruption to your budget, according to Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.