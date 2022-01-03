What to watch today: First trading day of 2022 looks to pick up where last year left off

With Monday's opening bell on Wall Street, the clock starts ticking on a quarter that could see the first Fed interest rate hike since 2018. The Fed on Wednesday will release minutes from its December meeting. ADP's December report on hiring at U.S. companies is also out Wednesday, ahead of Thursday's weekly initial jobless claims data and Friday's government employment report for last month. (CNBC)

Tesla said Sunday it delivered 308,600 electric vehicles in the fourth quarter and 936,172 for all of 2021, both handily beating estimates. Full-year deliveries increased 87% compared with 2020. In the year ahead, the company is expected to start production of the Model Y crossover at its new factory in Austin, Texas. It also aims in 2022 to open another factory in Brandenburg, Germany. (CNBC)



* Tesla, GM and more: Goldman names the EV stocks to buy in 2022 (CNBC Pro)

* Tesla asks employees to fight California plan to cut solar incentives (CNBC)

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the CDC is looking at including a negative test as part of its five-day isolation guidance for Americans infected with Covid but show no symptoms. The CDC has been getting significant pushback on last week's updated recommendations, which cut the isolation time from 10 days to five. (AP)



* Goldman Sachs asks U.S. employees to work from home until Jan. 18 (Reuters)

Airlines scrapped more than 1,700 flights Monday, adding to the mass cancellations over the holidays. From Christmas Eve through New Year's Day, airlines canceled more than 13,000 flights, or 5.6% of their schedules, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware. Airlines blamed the disruptions on a combination of bad weather and omicron infections that sidelined staff. (CNBC)

The chief executives of AT&T (T) and Verizon Communications (VZ) rejected a U.S. government request to delay the planned Jan. 5 introduction of new 5G wireless service over aviation safety concerns but offered to temporarily adopt new safeguards. (Reuters)

ODP (ODP) jumped 3% in premarket trading after it announced the sale of its CompuCom unit in a deal valued at up to $305 million. The Office Depot and OfficeMax parent also added $200 million to its stock buyback program. (Press Release)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is kicking off 2022 with a new menu item: meatless chorizo. Plant-based chorizo is the company's first new meatless protein option since it added tofu-based sofritas in 2014. Starting Monday, customers nationwide can add the option for a limited time. (CNBC)

After an extended holiday break, the jury considering fraud charges against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will get back to work Monday. So far, jurors have spent a total of roughly 40 hours across six days discussing the charges against Holmes, who faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty. (AP)

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot has testimony that then-President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump asked him to intervene as his supporters ransacked the home of Congress, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Sunday. Ivanka Trump was an advisor to her father during his time in the White House. (NBC News)

* Biden set to meet Monday with farmers as he seeks to cut meat prices (AP)

A winter storm packing heavy snow was hitting the nation's capital on Monday, closing government offices and schools in the region. As much as 10 inches of snow is forecast for Washington, northern Virginia and central Maryland. Areas in the New York area are also expected to see snowfall. (AP & NBC New York)