5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Dow, S&P 500 set to rise, one day after closing at records

A Wall Street subway station near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

2. U.S. reports over 1 million new daily Covid cases as omicron surges

Merline Jimenez (L) administers a COVID-19 nasopharyngeal swab to a person at a testing site located in the international terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) amid a surge in omicron variant cases on December 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Mario Tama | Getty Images

The U.S. reported a record number of new Covid cases Monday, with more than 1 million new infections, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The record single-day total may be due in part to delayed reporting from over the holiday weekend. President Joe Biden on Tuesday is scheduled to meet with the White House Covid response team as the highly infectious omicron variant sweeps the nation. The cumulative number of cases confirmed in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic reached 56,191,733 early Tuesday, with 827,749 total Covid deaths in the U.S.

3. FDA expands Pfizer booster eligibility to kids 12 to 15

A health worker prepares to administer a dose of Pfizer covid-19 vaccine to a girl at the Sanford Civic Center. With the emergence of the Omicron covid-19 variant in numerous countries, including the United States, the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) encouraged all vaccinated adults to receive their Covid-19 booster shot. Paul Hennessy | LightRocket | Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday expanded eligibility for Pfizer and BioNTech booster shots to children 12 to 15 years old. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still has to sign off. The CDC's expert advisory panel will meet Wednesday. Also on Monday, the FDA shortened the time between the second Pfizer dose and the booster to five months, down from six months. The agency authorized a third vaccine dose as part of the primary series of shots for kids 5 to 11 with compromised immune systems.

4. Biden disapproval hits new high, new CNBC/Change poll says

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a video conference with farmers, ranchers and meat processors to discuss meat and poultry supply chain issues, from an auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, January 3, 2022. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

Biden's overall disapproval rating reached a new high in December as more voters signaled their unhappiness with his handling of the economy and the Covid pandemic. Results from a CNBC/Change Research poll show 60% of respondents said they disapprove of Biden's handling of the economy as he nears the conclusion of his first year in office. A majority of survey respondents, 55%, also signaled disapproval of his leadership during the pandemic, an area in which he previously excelled.

5. Jury finds Theranos founder guilty on multiple charges

Elizabeth Holmes leaves the courthouse accompanied by her partner, Billy Evans, and her parents after the jury requested a note on day 7 of jury deliberation in her fraud trial in San Jose, California, January 3, 2022. Nick Otto | AFP | Getty Images