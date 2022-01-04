Fanatics acquires Topps trading cards for $500 million

Topps' baseball cards from the 2016 season on display during an event in New York City.

Michael Rubin's e-commerce company Fanatics has acquired Topps trading cards, sources close to the deal confirmed to CNBC on Monday night.

Terms of the agreement were not available, but industry sources put the deal at roughly $500 million. It will include only Topps' name and sports and entertainment division, not the company's candy and gift cards line, one source said.

Fanatics and Topps declined to provide comment but an announcement is expected on Tuesday.

The agreement comes after Fanatics captured Major League Baseball's trading card rights last August. MLB renewed its deal with Topps in 2018, and the existing deal ends in 2025. But with this agreement, Fanatics will obtain MLB's trading card rights immediately.

Fanatics will also obtain rights for Major League Soccer, UEFA, Bundesliga, and Formula 1. Those leagues also have active agreements with Topps.

And last year, Fanatics secured trading card licenses for the National Football League and National Basketball Association. To land these agreements, Fanatics provided equity to leagues and player unions that is guaranteed to bring at least $1 billion in revenue over the duration of the partnerships.