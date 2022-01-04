We're buying more Danaher shares, trimming our position in this volatile credit card stock

(This article was sent first to members of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer. To get the real-time updates in your inbox, subscribe here.)

After you receive this email, we will be buying 75 shares of Danaher (DHR) at roughly $308.28. In addition, we will be selling 50 shares of Mastercard (MA) at roughly $376.70.

Following the trades, the Charitable Trust will own 175 shares of Danaher and 250 shares of Mastercard. This buy will increase DHR's weight in the portfolio from about 0.73% to 1.26%, and the trim will decrease MA's weight in the portfolio from about 2.64% to 2.20%.

Similar to Monday, Tuesday is another weak session for the healthcare sector, and shares of Danaher are down another 2% despite no corporate news. Although the healthcare sector started 2022 on the wrong foot, we see the decline today as nothing more than rotation back into less defensive and more cyclical areas of the market after healthcare outperformed in December.

Today's action is a perfect example of why we always start small when adding a new position. Rarely do we initiate a new stock at a weighting of more than 1% of the entire portfolio because we are humble. We understand that our initial entry point may not always be the best price. It is way too hard of a game to predict the market's movements—let alone the rotation in sectors and individual stocks—on a daily basis. We are not traders. We invest with a long-term time table that usually goes out to 6 to 12 months at a minimum, providing us with plenty of time to gradually scale into a position and average down to an even better price.

This brings us back to Danaher. With today's decline, Danaher shares are now down nearly 7% over the past two sessions (but remember, we bought into the teeth of yesterday's drop) despite no news. This pullback has given us another opportunity to buy more shares of a high-quality earnings compounder that specializes in secular growing markets within the life sciences and diagnostics industry.

For more information about Danaher, please see Monday's article.