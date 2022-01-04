CNBC Pro

JPMorgan downgrades Foot Locker to underweight, says stock is likely to retreat

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProGuggenheim upgrades Coca-Cola to buy, says business is getting back to normal
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley upgrades Halliburton to overweight, says dividends and buybacks can rise
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProCredit Suisse upgrades GE to outperform, says struggling stock can jump more than 25%
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More