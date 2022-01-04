Kamala Harris aide leaves vice president's office for Capitol Hill on heels of other departures

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris descends from Air Force Two at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, in Newport News, Virginia, U.S., September 10, 2021.

Another key aide is leaving Vice President Kamala Harris' office following the departure of two other advisors.

Vincent Evans, who was Harris' deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs, has taken a job at the Congressional Black Caucus, he said in a statement provided to CNBC.

The CBC is led by Black lawmakers who advocate for issues important to minority communities across the country. The group is chaired by Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio.

"I am deeply honored to be named the executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus," Evans said in the statement. "I started my career in Washington working for a member of the CBC, so I know first hand the tremendous leadership and impact this Caucus has in Congress and across the country."

Evans was a political director for Harris during the transition, and held the same post while Harris was a nominee for vice president during the later stages of the 2020 election, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A person familiar with Evans' departure says he is leaving Harris' office on great terms and that he plans to maintain a close relationship with the vice president. The move, this person added, has nothing to do with two other recent departures. Harris, according to this person, supports Evans decision. This person declined to be named in order to speak freely about Evans' decision.