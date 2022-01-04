Treasury yields edge up ahead of job openings data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose by less than a basis point to 1.6385% at 4 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 1 basis point, advancing to 2.0304%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The November Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey is due to be released at 10 a.m. ET. The survey is one set of employment data that the Federal Reserve is watching closely as it tightens monetary policy.

The central bank will also be monitoring ADP's December employment change report, due to be out on Wednesday, followed by the release of weekly jobless claims data on Thursday. The highly anticipated December nonfarm payrolls report is then expected to be out on Friday.