U.S. reports over 1 million new daily Covid cases as omicron surges

US Army Critical Care Nurse, Captain Edward Rauch Jr. (L), turns a Covid-19 patient on a ventilator at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan on December, 17, 2021.

The U.S. reported a record number of new Covid cases on Monday, with over one million new infections.

A total of 1,082,549 new coronavirus cases were reported on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as the highly infectious omicron variant continues to spread throughout the country.

On a seven-day average, new U.S. Covid cases are at a record of 363,592 per day as of 6 a.m. ET Monday, JHU data shows.

The new daily tally brings the total number of cases confirmed in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic to 56,189,547. In total, the virus has caused 827,748 deaths across the country.

JHU data shows that the states with the highest numbers of new confirmed cases per 100,000 people are Maryland, Alabama, Delaware, New Jersey and Ohio.