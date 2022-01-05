China says apps that could influence public opinion require a security review

The Cyberspace Administration of China has issued draft regulations governing how mobile apps should operate. App providers should not use their software to engage in activities that endanger national security or disrupt social order, the rules say.

China's cyberspace regulator said Wednesday that developers launching apps that have the ability to influence public opinion should undergo a security review.

The move marks another step by Beijing to control and monitor information on China's already highly censored internet.

It's unclear what regulators consider as functions or technologies that could influence public opinion.

The latest rules are part of a draft regulation issued by the increasingly powerful Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) on Wednesday which seeks to lay out a framework for how app makers should operate.

