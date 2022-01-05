Filing your taxes early can help protect against fraud. What to prepare now

Getty Images

The start of a new year means resolutions and a fresh start. It also means a new tax season. While many Americans may not want to think about their taxes until closer to the spring deadline — which this year is April 18, due to federal holidays — it makes sense to start preparing to file now. Filing as soon as you're able may protect you from tax fraud, according Kelley Long, a certified financial planner, CPA and member of the American Institute of CPAs' Consumer Financial Education Advocates.

How these entrepreneurs reinvented themselves after quitting their jobs If someone has stolen your identity and files a tax return in your name to claim a refund, you will run into trouble when you submit your actual information, she said. Then, it's your responsibility to prove to the IRS that the return filed in your name was fraudulent and give them the correct information. The agency will investigate, which will delay getting the money you're owed. "You don't want to worry about that extra step of proving that someone stole your identity," said Long. Fastest way to get a refund

Many Americans may be eagerly awaiting a tax refund, which could be the biggest windfall they see all year. The fastest way to get that refund is to file your taxes as soon as possible, according to Elaine Maag, a principal research associate at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. "There's no benefit to waiting," she said. And, if you find that you owe money, filing earlier gives you time to make payments to the IRS before the April deadline, after which you could be subject to penalties, said Anjali Jariwala, CFP, CPA and founder of FIT Advisors in Torrance, California. It also gives you some time to adjust your withholding so that you don't have a surprise tax bill in the future. "People really hate writing big checks to the IRS at the end of the year," she said. Now is the time to ask for professional help

