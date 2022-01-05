Here are your best money moves before interest rates rise

Investors may be rattled heading into the new year, and rightfully so.

Even as the omicron Covid variant drives a new wave of infections, the Federal Reserve's easy money policies are nearing an end.

For months, a variety of inflation reports reached their highest levels in decades. The Consumer Price Index, which measures the cost of a wide-ranging basket of goods and services, surged 6.8% year over year, the fastest rate since June 1982.

In response, the central bank signaled it will make aggressive policy moves with Fed officials seeing as many as three rate hikes this year, two more next year and another two in 2024.

"The writing is on the wall that interest rates are poised to rise in 2022, but don't let that obscure the bigger picture, which is that the economy is expanding, unemployment is falling and corporate profits are expected to grow," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

"People are terrified because they see interest rates are going to go up," added Daniel Milan, managing partner of Cornerstone Financial Services in Southfield, Michigan. "But, from an investment standpoint, interest rates go up when the economy is typically going well."

"People are spending," he added. "If you look at it from a different lens, this means some positive things are happening."

To take advantage of the current climate, Milan advises clients to make four key changes to their portfolios. Here are his top recommendations:

Avoid longer-term fixed income assets: Generally, Treasury bonds lose value over time if the interest they earn is below the rate of inflation. Currently, the bellwether 10-year note is yielding about 1.62%.

"If you are going to have bonds in your portfolio, we recommend short-term bond funds until interest rates go up," Milan said. "They are going to be less risky in a rising rate environment."