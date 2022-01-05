Spot gold at $2,100? Commodities analyst says gold could test new highs this year

Gold could test new highs of $2,100 per ounce this year, according to a resource analyst at fund management company Fat Prophets.

U.S. dollar weakness and inflation are some factors that are likely to boost the precious metal's prices, David Lennox told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Monday.

"We do think across the course of 2022, we will see the gold price testing at the all-time record highs, but we can't see it traveling much beyond that once it gets there," he said.

Gold prices closed at a record $2,063 in August 2020, according to data provider Eikon. It was trading at about $1,814 per ounce on Wednesday morning in Asia.