France's Macron sparks outrage as he vows to annoy the unvaccinated

French President Emmanuel Macron has sparked new criticism from his political opponents after saying he will make life difficult for those citizens who refuse a Covid-19 vaccine.

"I am not for bothering the French. I rant all day at the administration when it blocks them. Well, there, the unvaccinated, I really want to hassle them. And so, we will continue to do it, until the end," the French leader said in an interview with Le Parisien, published Tuesday night, according to a CNBC translation.

Macron used the French word "emmerder" in his interview with Le Parisien, which can be roughly translated as "hassle" or "annoy," or would be close to the phrase "piss off."

His comments coincided with parliamentary discussions over Covid passes — documents that state whether someone has been vaccinated — which are used to attend certain events. A bill preventing the unvaccinated from entering most public spaces and transport was meant to be approved this week, but has been postponed after death threats on some lawmakers.

Macron's words led different political leaders to criticize the incumbent president, with elections due in the spring.

Marine Le Pen, head of the anti-immigration Rassemblement National, said via Twitter: "This vulgarity and this violence of the President of the Republic prove that he never considered himself the president of all French people."