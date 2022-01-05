These are the odds you’ll win tonight’s $630 million Powerball jackpot

The seventh-largest Powerball lottery prize is up for grabs tonight at 10:59 p.m. ET — and it's worth $630 million.

However, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. Those are considerably worse odds than being killed by an asteroid impact, which is 1 in 74,817,414, according to The Economist.

The game is simple enough: you select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls; then select one number from 1 to 26 for a red Powerball. The Powerball jackpot grows until it is won by a ticket holder that matches all six numbers.

On the plus side, you have a much better chance at winning a smaller prize. Here are how the odds break down:

Jackpot: Five matching numbers with the Powerball: 1 in 292,201,338

Five matching numbers with the Powerball: $1 million prize: Five matching numbers: 1 in 11,688,053.52

Five matching numbers: $50,000 prize: Four matching numbers with the Powerball: 1 in 913,129.18

Four matching numbers with the Powerball: $100 prize: Four matching numbers: 1 in 36,525.17

Four matching numbers: $100 prize: Three matching numbers with the Powerball: 1 in 14,494.11

Three matching numbers with the Powerball: $7 prize: Three matching numbers: 1 in 579.76

Three matching numbers: $7 prize: Two matching numbers with the Powerball: 1 in 701.33

Two matching numbers with the Powerball: $4 prize: One matching number with the Powerball: 1 in 91.98

One matching number with the Powerball: $4 prize: Powerball only: 1 in 38.32

Powerball tickets cost $2 each and are sold in are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The jackpot amount will roll over to the next draw on Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET if no one claims the prize.

Each state that participates in Powerball has its own rules for how long winners get to claim their prizes. Some allow three or six months, while others, like Rhode Island, provide a full year from the date of the drawing.

If you somehow beat the odds, check out CNBC's covergae on what you should do with the money.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss: Aiming to buy a home in the next year? Do these 4 things