Still struggling financially? Here's what pandemic aid remains available to families

Even as the coronavirus continues to upend American life, most pandemic-era relief measures have dried up by now. The recent shelving of the Build Back Better Act, the massive spending bill with a number of provisions to lift up middle-class families, means the chances for new relief is now uncertain. However, not all is lost yet. Certain protections and aid remain available, including billions of dollars in federal rental assistance and expanded health-care and food-assistance options for low-income people. Here are some options if you're still struggling.

A pot of rental assistance

Student loan break continued

Amid concerns about the new omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus, the Biden administration announced last month that the payment pause for federal student loan borrowers will be extended until May 1. That means that until then, borrowers don't have to pay their monthly loan bill and interest will not accrue on their debt in the meantime. Collection activity against the millions of defaulted student loan borrowers, including the garnishment of wages and tax refunds, is also on pause for the next four months.

More health insurance options

Congress passed legislation during the public health crisis that increased the tax credits available to people buying health insurance plans on the Affordable Care Act's marketplace. Fortunately, those credits, which reduce Americans' out-of-pocket health-care expenses, will continue through 2022. Under the new rules, no one should have to spend more than 8.5% of their annual income on coverage, "whereas before, if you were above the income threshold, the sky was the limit," said Caitlin Donovan, a spokeswoman for the National Patient Advocate Foundation.

Anyone who received unemployment insurance throughout the past year should qualify for a free or nearly-free plan, Donovan said, adding that, "it's a great incentive to get covered." Meanwhile, many state Medicaid programs that expanded the reach of benefits during the pandemic have been keeping people enrolled rather than contest their eligibility. Lastly, the Patient Advocate Foundation has a fund to which you can apply and get up to $3,000 to put toward certain medical expenses, including co-payments and over-the-counter medications.

Food stamps expanded

