As the U.S. seeks to calm Russia tensions, Europe pushes to be included

The United States and Russia are having key talks next week and the EU's top diplomat is disappointed that the bloc will not be around the table as well.

A potential Russian invasion of Ukraine is a top concern for many leaders, given multiple reports of heightened military activity close to the border. In a bid to ease these tensions, top U.S. and Russian officials will be gathering in Geneva, Switzerland on Monday. This meeting will precede wider talks between Russia and members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Wednesday.

However, the EU — the political and economic group of 27 nations — will not be present as a whole despite several of its members bordering with Russia.

"There is no security in Europe without the security of Ukraine. And it is clear that any discussion on European security must include European Union and Ukraine," Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative in charge of foreign affairs, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"Any discussion about Ukraine must involve Ukraine first of all. And the talk about security in Europe cannot be done without not only the consultations, but the participation of the Europeans," Borrell said in Ukraine, where he visited the eastern part of the nation where low-scale military skirmishes between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian forces have been going on for several years.

This marked the first time that the EU's top diplomat visited the conflict-hit region.

However, an analyst at consultancy firm Teneo, said that the exclusion of the EU from the talks is not surprising.

"The sidelining of the EU from the upcoming talks is hardly surprising, given that NATO, and particularly the U.S., serves as the main guarantor of security in CEE (Central and Eastern Europe)," Andrius Tursa, said Wednesday in a note.

In fact, the EU as a whole does not have a strong defense capacity — it relies mostly on NATO, and to some extent on the U.S., when it comes to security.