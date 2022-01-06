Cramer's lightning round: Scotts Miracle-Gro is a buy

Vertiv Holdings: "Yes, absolutely. I like the company. I like the business model. I like the fact that Dave Cote is still the chairman. You've got a winner there."

Paysafe: "I don't know how the hell this got down this low. ... Count me a buyer, not a seller. I mean, it's losing money, but not losing money hand over fist."

Alteryx: "This is an example again of a stock that doesn't fit what I said would work in 2022 when I did my Investing Club call, which is that a company that I really like that's losing a lot of money, that has really data storage retrieval business —Alteryx — its stock can't work here. I know that sounds so bad that I say it can't work, but I've been sticking by my guns about that ... and I'm not changing my mind."

Matterport: "We had a question from a viewer. Digital scan, 3D, we like 3D but again remember, [Matterport is] not making any money. If it's not making any money, it cannot go up in this environment."

Scotts Miracle-Gro: "I like this stock. I think this is going to be a great stock for the spring. I think gardening is going to be back again. Who knew that we'd still be with Covid? And it does well during gardening season, so I'm a buyer."

Guardant Health: "They're just losing money hand over fist ... and therefore, it won't work. I know when I say it don't work that sounds so callous, but I go back to the December club meeting when I said you can't own them anymore."

Trade Desk: "It is a great company. We have had [CEO] Jeff Green on a bunch of times, but it sells at 100 times earnings. We have been saying if it's more than 50 times earnings and it's not Snowflake, we don't want to recommend. Why Snowflake? Because they really are doing well enough to have that kind of multiple."

Enovix: "Because it's lithium batteries, I'm going to do more work on it. Lithium, those stocks aren't working right now either, but I want to do more work on it, and I'll come back to you."

