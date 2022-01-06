Crypto scammers took a record $14 billion in 2021

Chinnapong | iStock Editorial | Getty Images

Scammers took home a record $14 billion in cryptocurrency in 2021, thanks in large part to the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, according to new data from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. Losses from crypto-related crime rose 79% from a year earlier, driven by a spike in theft and scams. Scamming was the greatest form of cryptocurrency-based crime in 2021, followed by theft — most of which occurred through hacking of cryptocurrency businesses. The firm says that DeFi is a big part of the story for both, in yet another warning for those dabbling in this emerging segment of the crypto industry. "DeFi is one of the most exciting areas of the wider cryptocurrency ecosystem, presenting huge opportunities to entrepreneurs and cryptocurrency users alike," Chainalysis wrote in its annual Crypto Crime report. "But DeFi is unlikely to realize its full potential if the same decentralization that makes it so dynamic also allows for widespread scamming and theft."

The wild west of DeFi

DeFi is a rapidly growing sector of the crypto market that aims to cut out middlemen, such as banks, from traditional financial transactions, like securing a loan. With DeFi, banks and lawyers are replaced by a programmable piece of code called a smart contract. This contract is written on a public blockchain, like ethereum or solana, and it executes when certain conditions are met, negating the need for a central intermediary. "The financial system is basically sending money around with various terms and conditions attached to it," said Joey Krug, Chief Investment Officer at Pantera Capital, a cryptocurrency and blockchain-focused asset manager. DeFi transaction volume grew 912% in 2021, according to Chainalysis stats. Impressive returns on decentralized tokens like shiba inu also spurred a feeding frenzy among DeFi tokens. But there are a lot of red flags when it comes to dealing in this nascent crypto ecosystem. One problem with DeFi, according to Kim Grauer, Chainalysis' head of research, is that many of the new protocols being launched have code vulnerabilities that hackers are able to exploit. 21% of all hacks in 2021 took advantage of these code exploits. Grauer tells CNBC that while there are third party firms that perform code audits and publicly designate which protocols are secure, many users still opt to work with risky platforms that bypass this step if they think they can get a large return. Cryptocurrency theft rose 516% from 2020, to $3.2 billion worth of cryptocurrency. Of this total, 72% of stolen funds were taken from DeFi protocols. Losses from scams rose 82% to $7.8 billion worth of cryptocurrency. Over $2.8 billion of this total came from a relatively new but very popular type of scheme known as a "rug pull," in which developers build what appear to be legitimate cryptocurrency projects, before ultimately taking investors' money and disappearing. "Given the hype around DeFi, people may have been more okay with using less secure platforms due to a fear of missing out on potential gains," explained Grauer.

Crime stats don't tell the full story