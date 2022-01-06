December jobs report expected to be strong, with no impact yet from omicron

A sign outside a restaurant on Deer Park Avenue in North Babylon, New York shows openings for all positions on November 12, 2021. John Paraskevas | Newsday | Getty Images

Hiring is expected to have been strong and broad-based in December, even as some companies were asking employees to work from home temporarily due to the rapid spread of the Covid omicron variant. Economists forecast 422,000 jobs were added in December, double the 210,000 in November, according to Dow Jones. The unemployment rate is expected to slip by a tenth of a percentage point to 4.1%. "It should be a better month than we saw in November, and the unemployment rate should move a bit lower," said Barclays chief U.S. economist Michael Gapen. "The main message coming out of this is the economy should be one step loser to full employment, and one step closer to Fed tightening." The Federal Reserve has forecast three quarter-point rate hikes for 2022, and Gapen said a strong jobs number in December would reinforce the central bank is on track to raise interest rates as soon as March. "The employment picture is more than good enough," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. "We're still down 3.9 million jobs, yet the Fed has decided we're at full employment. We're likely to see an unemployment rate of 4.1%, which is below what the Fed considers full employment."

Average hourly wages are expected to be up 0.4% in December, or 4.2% year-over-year, compared to a 4.8% gain in November, according to Dow Jones. The consumer price index in November was up 6.8%, the fastest pace since 1982. If prices and wages raise in tandem, the concern is there could be a self-feeding wage/price spiral. "The problem with the Fed is they're worried about the inflation we're seeing becoming entrenched," Swonk said. "Already you have inflation outpacing wage gains. Even as inflation cools, will it be enough? Or are we going to see workers saying they're not even being compensated for inflation." Rising wages are being driven in part by the same issues that are behind the increase in the cost of goods. There is strong demand, but not enough supply of either goods or people.

'Anybody can get a job'