How rising interest rates may affect muni bond investors

Money has piled into municipal bonds, known as muni bonds or "munis," as investors aim to lower risk and reduce taxes. But some may worry about price drops amid rising interest rates.

Investors funneled a record-breaking $96.8 billion of net money into U.S. muni mutual and exchange-traded funds in 2021, according to Refinitiv Lipper data.

"2021 was pretty significant," said Tom Kozlik, head of municipal research and analytics at Hilltop Securities. "We saw more fiscal policy focused on public finance than we ever have in a single year."

Some investors, however, may now be bracing for the Federal Reserve's planned interest rate hikes, which may cause price declines.

But advisors are still optimistic about muni bonds for certain clients, particularly for long-term portfolios.

"Higher interest rates will bode well for the average municipal bond investor," said certified financial planner Jay Spector, partner at Barton Spector Wealth Strategies in Scottsdale, Arizona. "They're potentially going to see higher coupon rates."