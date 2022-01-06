One year after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, here's where Justice Department and House investigations stand

President Donald Trump is seen on a screen speaking to supporters during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, January 6, 2021. Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

One year has passed since the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, when a violent mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters forced Congress into hiding and temporarily halted the transfer of power to President Joe Biden. The invasion, from the initial breach of the outer security perimeter to when the building was finally deemed secure, lasted about seven hours. But its impact is still reverberating, especially in Washington, where political battles stemming from the riot have deepened the already-stark partisan divisions on Capitol Hill. A year on, little has been resolved — and some fights are just getting started. The Department of Justice has charged hundreds of rioters, and it is still looking for hundreds of others suspected of assaulting police officers during the riot. Attorney General Merrick Garland has vowed to take "as long as it takes and whatever it takes for justice to be done." A House select committee investigation into the invasion appears to be steadily ramping up, with more subpoenas possibly on the horizon as it prepares to hold weeks of public hearings on its findings. Trump's lawyers have asked the Supreme Court to block the panel from receiving a trove of White House records as part of the probe.

A series of lawsuits accusing Trump and his allies of bearing responsibility the riot are also ongoing, with the most recent ones being filed Tuesday by police officers who defended the Capitol. Some Democrats have also evoked Jan. 6 in their legislative push to strengthen voting rules, amid what some experts warn are a growing numbers of election-subversion efforts in numerous states. "I think that it's easy to get preoccupied" with the violence of Jan. 6 "and to ignore the way that there were parallel efforts to use formal legal authorities to derail vote counting," said Aziz Huq, law professor at the University of Chicago and co-author of "How to Save a Constitutional Democracy."

Speeches in store for Jan. 6 anniversary

Meanwhile, Trump, whose role in the Capitol riot is a central focus of the select committee, remains the de facto leader of the Republican Party and has openly teased the possibility of running for president again in 2024. His lies about the 2020 election being "rigged" against him through widespread fraud have gone mostly unchallenged by Republican officials, who have also mostly avoided talking about the Capitol invasion itself. Even some Republicans who initially blamed Trump for the riot, or resigned from his administration in protest, have since either kept silent or renewed their support for him. Trump was set to hold a press event on the anniversary, but he canceled it. The few in the GOP who continue to vocally criticize Trump, such as House select committee members Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, have faced a backlash from their own party. Democratic leaders, in contrast, are planning to shine as much light as they can on the riot, and Trump's role in it, during a program of events at the Capitol on Thursday. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and others are scheduled to speak in the Capitol at 9 a.m. ET. Biden's remarks will focus on what he sees as the threat to democracy posed by Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, White House officials told NBC News on Wednesday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is set to deliver a statement and observe a moment of silence at noon on the House floor. At 1 p.m., she and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will attend a livestreamed conversation with historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham to lend historic perspective to Jan. 6 After that, Pelosi and other members of Congress will share testimonials about their firsthand experiences on Jan. 6. At 5:30 p.m., lawmakers will hold a prayer vigil on the center steps of the Capitol.

The DOJ probe, by the numbers

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice, in advance of the one year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Carolyn Kaster | Pool | Reuters

On Jan. 6, 2021, hundreds of rioters fought through lines of law enforcement officers and broke into the Capitol. They smashed windows, vandalized offices, made threats and, after lawmakers had fled, temporarily took over the Senate chamber. Some carried pepper spray, stun guns, blunt objects or other weapons. Roughly 140 police officers who responded to the attack were assaulted, according to the Justice Department. Five of those officers have since died, including four from suicide. The DOJ's investigation of the invasion has now grown to the largest criminal probe in U.S. history — and its work is far from over. The numbers are staggering: In one year, the government has arrested and charged more than 725 people in connection with the riot. More than 325 of them were charged with felonies, including many for assaulting officers or corruptly trying to obstruct Congress' official proceeding. Ten were charged with assaulting members of the media or destroying their equipment. But FBI is still trying to identify more than 350 other people that it believes committed violence at the Capitol, more than 250 of which may have assaulted officers. The scope of the DOJ investigation is unprecedented, involving personnel from nearly every FBI field office and U.S. Attorneys' office across the country. The agency has issued more than 5,000 subpoenas and search warrants, seized about 2,000 devices and sifted through about 15 terabytes of data and more than 300,000 tips from the public. "The actions we have taken thus far will not be our last," Garland said in a speech Wednesday. "The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law — whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy," Garland said. "We will follow the facts wherever they lead," he said.

Where the House Jan. 6 probe is headed

January 6th committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., during the House Rules Committee meeting on the Resolution Recommending That The House Of Representatives Find Jeffrey Bossert Clark In Contempt Of Congress For Refusal To Comply With A Subpoena Duly Issued By The Select Committee To Investigate The January 6th Attack On The United States Capitol, on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images