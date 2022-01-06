Moderna CEO says people may need fourth Covid shot as efficacy of boosters likely to decline over time

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel on Thursday said the efficacy of boosters against Covid-19 will likely decline over time, and people may need a fourth shot in the fall of 2022 to increase their protection.

Bancel said people who received their boosters in the fall of 2021 will likely have enough protection to get them through the winter, when new infections surge as people gather indoors to escape the cold.

However, Bancel said the efficacy of boosters will probably decline over the course of several months, similar to what happened with the first two doses. The Moderna chief was interviewed by Goldman Sachs during the investment bank's health-care CEO conference.

"I will be surprised when we get that data in the coming weeks that it's holding nicely over time — I would expect that it's not gonna hold great," Bancel said, referring to the strength of the booster shots.

The world is currently suffering an unprecedented surge of infections due to omicron. The U.S., for example, is reporting a seven-day average of more than 574,000 new cases daily, according to a CNBC analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

The Moderna CEO expects another round of boosters will be necessary in the fall of 2022. He said governments, including the U.K. and South Korea, are already ordering the shots in preparation.

"I still believe we're going to need boosters in the fall of '22 and forward," Bancel said, adding that people who are older or have underlying health conditions might need annual boosters for years to come.

"We have been saying that we believe first this virus is not going away," Bancel said. "We're gonna have to live with it."

Moderna published preliminary data last month that showed its currently authorized 50 microgram booster shot increased the antibodies that block infection from omicron 37 fold. A 100 microgram booster increased those antibodies 83 fold.