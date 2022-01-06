Powerball's $632.6 million jackpot has two winners. Here's how much will go to taxes

Powerball's $632.6 million jackpot has two winners.

Or three, if you count Uncle Sam.

After three months of no ticket matching all six numbers drawn, Wednesday night's drawing produced two winning jackpot tickets: one in California and the other in Wisconsin. The amount marks the seventh-largest in Powerball's history.

More from Personal Finance:

Here are top 22 global hot spots with 'cheap' airfares

Your best money moves before interest rates rise

Here's how to calculate your 2021 crypto tax bill

Of course, winners don't end up with the advertised amount. Whether you take the windfall as an annuity of 30 payments over 29 years or as an immediate, reduced lump sum, taxes end up taking a sizable bite out of the winnings.

For this $632.6 million jackpot, each ticket is worth an annuitized $316.3 million or $225.1 million cash.