U.S. weekly jobless claims total 207,000, higher than expected as omicron rages

- Jobless claims totaled 207,000 for the week ended Jan. 1, higher than the 195,000 estimate and 7,000 more than the previous week.
- Continuing claims also rose, climbing to 1.75 million as the omicron spread dented the labor market heading into the end of 2021.
- Also, the U.S. trade imbalance rose less than expected in November though it came close to setting a new record.
Initial claims for unemployment insurance ended 2021 on a sour note, rising more than expected at a time when the omicron variant spread rapidly through the U.S., the Labor Department reported Thursday.
Jobless claims totaled 207,000 for the week ended Jan. 1, a bit higher than the 195,000 forecast and up 7,000 from the previous period.
Still, the latest data shows claims are still well-anchored around a level that is even lower than before the Covid-19 pandemic, when claims were averaging around 215,000. The four-week moving average, which accounts for weekly volatility in the numbers, nudged higher to 204,500 for the current period
Continuing claims which run a week behind the headline number, also rose, climbing to 1.75 million, for an increase of 36,000.
Weekly claims rose in New York (8,922), Pennsylvania (6,806) and Connecticut (5,992), according to unadjusted data.
In other economic news, the U.S. trade imbalance for goods and services jumped to $80.2 billion in November, an increase from October's $67.2 billion but below the Dow Jones estimate of $81.5 billion. The total brought the trade shortfall close to September's record $81.4 billion as the deficit increased with China, the European Union and Canada.
The jobs market, though, is the big focus this week as investors await the closely watched nonfarm payrolls report that the Labor Department will release Friday. Economists expect to see a gain of 422,000 for December, following November's disappointing 210,000.
Thursday's claims report won't figure into that tally, likely showing up more when January's numbers are compiled.
"The underlying trend in claims is downward but the speed of the drop in October and early November could not be sustained," wrote Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. "The fundamentals haven't changed; the labor market remains extremely tight, and firms won't let staff go unless they have no other choice. It's possible that an extended Omicron wave would change that, but the initial impact likely is to make firms even more keen to keep people, as absenteeism due to Covid rockets."
The total of those receiving benefits across all program fell by nearly 200,000 to 1.72 million, according to data through Dec. 18.
