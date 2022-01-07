Japan stocks set for higher start following heavy losses on Thursday

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set to bounce at the Friday open following heavy losses in the previous trading day, as investors continue to assess the impact of a potentially faster-than-expected policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,760 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,690. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,487.87, after it dropped nearly 3% on Thursday.

Shares in Australia were up in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 rising 0.9%.