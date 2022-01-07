This investor is bullish on Alibaba, says now is a 'great opportunity' to buy

Lockdowns in China could be a boon for businesses like Alibaba, says Sam Le Cornu of Stonehorn Global Partners, who said his firm is buying more shares in the Chinese tech giant.

"We're increasing our position in Alibaba," Le Cornu, CEO and co-founder at the investment management firm, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Thursday. "Based on valuations and the earnings outlook, we see that it's a buying opportunity."

As the pandemic stretches into its third year, China continues to press on in its strict zero-Covid strategy, with lockdowns being implemented in cities following the discovery of only a handful of infections. In late December, the major Chinese city of Xian went into lockdown despite having a confirmed Covid case count that is much lower than what other cities overseas have reported.

Such situations could benefit e-commerce platforms like Alibaba's Taobao and Tmall, as consumers will still need to buy goods, but have limited opportunity to visit brick-and-motor stores, said Le Cornu.

"Take what happened last time when there [were] lockdowns, when it first originated in China — Tencent, Alibaba, JD, Pinduoduo all did well," he said. "You look at Alibaba and I think it's a great opportunity with those lockdowns."