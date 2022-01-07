Cramer's lightning round: CVS Health is a good long-term buy

WSFS Financial : "I like that. It's a good bank in a good area. Let's try to get them on. I've admired them for about 30 years."

CVS Health : "I'm going to say yes [for a long-term investment], aided by the fabulous Lisa Gill [of JPMorgan] who told me at $15 to buy it and says don't mind that it's at $100. Buy it again."

Roblox : "Roblox is the kind of stock I'm willing to plow through this period because it is such an original, terrific way to play the metaverse."

Paymentus Holdings: "I know it's payment technology. Those stocks are under so much pressure, but it does make money. Let me give it more scrutiny and come back to you."

