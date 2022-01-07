Retiring with $1 million may leave you with less than $2,800 per month to spend. Here's why

Nobody wants to run out of money in retirement.

Traditional wisdom says you should plan to live off 4% of your nest egg per year after you retire, which would give your investments enough of a cushion to sustain a lengthy retirement.

But based on recent market trends, the new rule of thumb should be 3.3%, according to researchers at Morningstar.

Check out this video to learn what the new change would mean for people who retire with $1 million.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.