Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores in 2022. Here's a list of locations

The company released a list of 37 locations spread across 19 states where liquidation sales have already kicked off and the shops are expected to close by the end of February. It includes five Bed Bath shops in California, seven in New York and one in New Jersey.

Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shut underperforming locations, with dozens of closures planned for early this year.

In 2020, Bed Bath announced it planned to close about 200 of its core banner stores over two years, as part of its broader turnaround efforts. It's also in the midst of remodeling locations to reduce clutter and add brighter signage and new brands.

When Bed Bath reported its fiscal third-quarter results on Wednesday, the home goods retailer said it has closed roughly 170 locations thus far and is still on track to hit 200 by year-end.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Tritton told analysts that the company will explore additional closures in the future. It also owns the BuyBuy Baby banner, which was a bright spot of the business during the latest quarter as sales in home and bath goods at Bed Bath slowed.

"We are executing a full-scale transformation and simultaneously running a business in a highly unpredictable environment," said Tritton during an earnings conference call.

Bed Bath shares are down about 31% over the past 12 months.

Here's the list of 37 Bed Bath & Beyond locations slated to close early this year:



Alabama Oxford: 1000 Oxford Exchange Blvd. Arizona Casa Grande: 1004 North Promenade Parkway

Yuma: 1212 South Castle Dome Ave. California Campbell: Almarida Place, 515 East Hamilton Avenue

Laguna Niguel: 32391 Golden Lantern

Milpitas: 147 Great Mall Drive

Rancho Santa Margarita: 22235 El Paseo

Tustin: Tustin Market Place II, 13692 Jamboree Road Florida Orange City: 963 Harley Strickland Blvd. Georgia Atlanta: 130 Perimeter Center West

Marietta: 4475 Roswell Road Idaho Pocatello: 1732 Hurley Drive Michigan Jackson: 1132 Jackson Crossing Minnesota Duluth: 1303 Miller Trunk Highway

Eagan: 1295 Promenade Place Missouri St. Joseph: 5201 North Belt Highway Mississippi Meridian: 131 S. Frontage Road New Jersey Edgewater: Edgewater Commons, 489 River Road New York Auburn: Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave.

Canandaigua: 328 Eastern Blvd.

Glenmont: 388 Feura Bush Road

Niagara Falls: 1520 Military Road

Plainview: 401 S. Oyster Bay Road

Port Chester: 25 Waterfront Place

Spring Valley: 14 B Spring Valley Marketplace Ohio Mansfield: Ontario Towne Center, 2259 Walker Lake Road Pennsylvania Pittsburgh: 7507 McKnight Road

York: 2845 Concord Road Texas Brownsville: Sunrise Palms Shopping Center, 3000 Pablo Kisel Blvd.

San Angelo: 4169 Sunset Drive Virginia Vienna: 2051 Chain Bridge Road Washington East Wenatchee: 511 Valley Mall Parkway

Longview: 200 Triangle Center

Seattle: 2600 SW Barton St.

Union Gap: 1740 East Washington St. Wisconsin Sheboygan: Memorial Mall, 3347 Kohler Memorial Drive West Virginia Triadelphia: 555 Cabela Drive

USA Today first reported on the locations expected to close this year.