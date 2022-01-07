Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores in 2022. Here's a list of locations

- Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shut underperforming locations, with dozens of closures planned for early this year.
- The company released a list of 37 locations spread across 19 states where liquidation sales have already kicked off and the shops are expected to close by the end of February.
- In 2020, Bed Bath announced it planned to close about 200 of its core banner stores over two years, as part of its broader turnaround efforts.
The company released a list of 37 locations spread across 19 states where liquidation sales have already kicked off and the shops are expected to close by the end of February. It includes five Bed Bath shops in California, seven in New York and one in New Jersey.
In 2020, Bed Bath announced it planned to close about 200 of its core banner stores over two years, as part of its broader turnaround efforts. It's also in the midst of remodeling locations to reduce clutter and add brighter signage and new brands.
When Bed Bath reported its fiscal third-quarter results on Wednesday, the home goods retailer said it has closed roughly 170 locations thus far and is still on track to hit 200 by year-end.
Chief Executive Officer Mark Tritton told analysts that the company will explore additional closures in the future. It also owns the BuyBuy Baby banner, which was a bright spot of the business during the latest quarter as sales in home and bath goods at Bed Bath slowed.
"We are executing a full-scale transformation and simultaneously running a business in a highly unpredictable environment," said Tritton during an earnings conference call.
Bed Bath shares are down about 31% over the past 12 months.
Here's the list of 37 Bed Bath & Beyond locations slated to close early this year:
Alabama
- Oxford: 1000 Oxford Exchange Blvd.
Arizona
- Casa Grande: 1004 North Promenade Parkway
- Yuma: 1212 South Castle Dome Ave.
California
- Campbell: Almarida Place, 515 East Hamilton Avenue
- Laguna Niguel: 32391 Golden Lantern
- Milpitas: 147 Great Mall Drive
- Rancho Santa Margarita: 22235 El Paseo
- Tustin: Tustin Market Place II, 13692 Jamboree Road
Florida
- Orange City: 963 Harley Strickland Blvd.
Georgia
- Atlanta: 130 Perimeter Center West
- Marietta: 4475 Roswell Road
Idaho
- Pocatello: 1732 Hurley Drive
Michigan
- Jackson: 1132 Jackson Crossing
Minnesota
- Duluth: 1303 Miller Trunk Highway
- Eagan: 1295 Promenade Place
Missouri
- St. Joseph: 5201 North Belt Highway
Mississippi
- Meridian: 131 S. Frontage Road
New Jersey
- Edgewater: Edgewater Commons, 489 River Road
New York
- Auburn: Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave.
- Canandaigua: 328 Eastern Blvd.
- Glenmont: 388 Feura Bush Road
- Niagara Falls: 1520 Military Road
- Plainview: 401 S. Oyster Bay Road
- Port Chester: 25 Waterfront Place
- Spring Valley: 14 B Spring Valley Marketplace
Ohio
- Mansfield: Ontario Towne Center, 2259 Walker Lake Road
Pennsylvania
- Pittsburgh: 7507 McKnight Road
- York: 2845 Concord Road
Texas
- Brownsville: Sunrise Palms Shopping Center, 3000 Pablo Kisel Blvd.
- San Angelo: 4169 Sunset Drive
Virginia
- Vienna: 2051 Chain Bridge Road
Washington
- East Wenatchee: 511 Valley Mall Parkway
- Longview: 200 Triangle Center
- Seattle: 2600 SW Barton St.
- Union Gap: 1740 East Washington St.
Wisconsin
- Sheboygan: Memorial Mall, 3347 Kohler Memorial Drive
West Virginia
- Triadelphia: 555 Cabela Drive
USA Today first reported on the locations expected to close this year.