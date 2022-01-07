Parents can no longer count on monthly child tax credit payments

Without the passage of the Build Back Better act, the enhanced child tax credit (CTC) reverts to what it was pre-2021: up to $2,000 per eligible child under 17, in the form of an annual tax credit.

There are no more advance monthly payments, 17-year-olds no longer qualify for the credit and parents or guardians will now need to file a tax return to receive the credit next tax season. It will also be worth significantly less — up to $2,000, compared to up to $3,000 to $3,600 in 2021 — and is no longer fully refundable.

Around 35 million families have lost the monthly payments, the last of which were sent in December. And millions no longer qualify for the credit at all.

The credit was enhanced as part of the Democrats' American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021. A one-year extension of the enhanced credit failed due to opposition to Build Back Better from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V. Democrats need all 50 senators on board to pass the legislation.

Studies found that after the monthly CTC payments started being distributed, child poverty and child hunger fell significantly throughout the country. Without the payments, experts fear that the trend will reverse, especially because the families who arguably need the money the most — those with the lowest incomes — will no longer qualify for the credit at all because they do not meet the minimum earned income, $2,500, necessary.

"If the expansions end in 2021, this historic progress would be reversed, driving child poverty up substantially," reads a recent report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.