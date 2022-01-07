Travel industry must 'roll with the punches' amid Covid uncertainty, says travel services firm

The travel industry will have to "roll with the punches" as government requirements continue to evolve with the pandemic, according to the Asia-Pacific president of a travel services firm.

"The key thing is that the industry will remain in flux for the foreseeable future," Todd Handcock of Collinson Group told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday.

He pointed out that Hong Kong this week announced plans to ban flights from eight countries, after Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the city was "facing a very dire situation of a major community outbreak any time."

In contrast, the U.K. is set to relax testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers, Handcock added.

Testing and vaccinations will continue to be part of the process of travel for 2022 and possibly 2023, he said, referencing a recent survey that Collinson conducted with CAPA - Centre for Aviation.

"We're going to have to continue to roll with the punches and adjust as things change," he said.

He also said he doesn't expect omicron to cause "significant" changes.