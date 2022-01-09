Your ex-spouse could inherit your money. How to avoid this and other estate-planning mistakes

Sarah Jessica Parker and Bridget Moynahan are seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City" in Midtown Manhattan on July 27, 2021 in New York City.

For many people, their last will and testament, a document that stipulates how their property should be distributed upon their death, is their final communication to the world.

Depending on how you plan, it may contain some surprises for those who are close to you.

One such shocker was a plot twist in HBO's new revival of "Sex and the City," titled "And Just Like That."

(Caution: Spoilers ahead.)

The show's main character, Carrie Bradshaw, finds out upon the reading of her deceased husband's will that he has left $1 million to his ex-wife.

More from Personal Finance:

10 things that will be more expensive in 2022

Your best money moves before interest rates rise

Do you think you have a spending problem?

"When people have unfinished business, they tend to throw money at it," a lawyer on the show states.

"Why is she in there at all?" Bradshaw, played by actress Sarah Jessica Parker, later asks.

A made-for-TV scenario where an ex's name shows up in a will hardly reflects typical real-life circumstances, according to New York estate planning attorney Martin M. Shenkman.

"In 40 years, I have never seen anybody leave their ex-spouse anything," Shenkman said.

However, there are exceptions where you could inadvertently leave money to people you no longer intend to, much to the surprise of other heirs.