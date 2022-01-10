Asia faces three main risks in 2022, says economist

Passersby wearing protective face masks following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are reflected on a screen displaying stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, March 17, 2020.

Asian countries will face three major headwinds in the year ahead, according to Carlos Casanova senior economist, Asia at Swiss private bank UBP.

"We have rising omicron cases. We have priced in slower growth in China at around 5%. And now, the Fed meeting minutes suggest that the pace of the tapering will be faster-than-expected," he told CNBC "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday, adding that these factors "pose a threat for the region as a whole."

The U.S. central bank spooked investors last week after minutes of its December meeting signaled members were ready to tighten monetary policy more aggressively than previously expected.

The Federal Reserve indicated it may be ready to start raising interest rates, dial back on its bond-buying program, and engage in high-level discussions about reducing holdings of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities.

While Asia's emerging markets are well positioned, they will be more impacted by these factors — especially if the Fed moves aggressively on the policy front, Casanova pointed out.