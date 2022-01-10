Is it too late to refinance? With mortgage rates on the rise, here are your options

For many homeowners, the pandemic offered an unprecedented opportunity to build wealth. Those opportunities still exist, even though they are getting harder to come by.

Thanks to skyrocketing housing prices, the amount of home equity is at an all-time high.

As of the third quarter of last year, homeowners held $9.4 trillion in equity to tap, the largest amount ever recorded, according to the most recent data from Black Knight, a mortgage technology and research firm.

For the average homeowner, that's nearly $178,000 in available, tappable equity before hitting a maximum combined loan-to-value ratio of 80%, according to Black Knight Data & Analytics President Ben Graboske. (Most lenders require that you keep at least 20% equity in your home, if not more, as a cushion in case home prices fall.)

Taking advantage of all that extra cash, however, becomes more difficult as interest rates rise.

Mortgage rates are already heading higher, thanks, in part, to inflation and the Federal Reserve.

Recent inflation reports reached their highest levels in decades. The Consumer Price Index, which measures the cost of a wide-ranging basket of goods and services, surged 6.8% year over year, the fastest rate since June 1982.

In response, the Fed signaled it will dial back its economic help more quickly than anticipated with Fed officials seeing as many as three rate hikes this year, two more next year and another two in 2024.

That is causing long-term fixed mortgage rates to rise. Already, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is up to 3.33% — now about half a percentage point higher than a year ago.