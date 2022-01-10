We're buying more of this high-quality health-care stock amid the market sell-off

(This article was sent first to members of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer. To get the real-time updates in your inbox, subscribe here.)

After you receive this email, we will be buying 50 shares of Danaher (DHR) at roughly $295.79. Following the trade, the Charitable Trust will own 300 shares of Danaher. This buy will increase DHR's weight in the portfolio from about 1.78% to roughly 2.13%.

Markets are kicking off the trading week on a sharply lower note, with many technology and other high-multiple stocks extending their recent declines. Once again, the rise in the 10-Year Treasury yield is causing investors to rotate out of high-multiple and riskier names and into lower-multiple and cyclically oriented areas like financials and energy. Separately, many names in retail are taking it on the chin after Lululemon (LULU) provided a weaker-than-expected revenue and earnings guidance for its holiday quarter.

With that in mind, we want scan for high-quality stocks that are caught up in the broader action despite no deterioration in the underlying fundamentals, with multiples that may have contracted but are approaching levels at which support can come in (think something that has dropped to a more attractive price-to-earnings multiple, not a 20x price-to-sales stock that has contracted to 15x sales). Again, the focus this year is on companies that "do stuff and make things," not "story stocks" with hopes of turning a profit at some undetermined point in the future.