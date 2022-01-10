New York man charged with threatening to kill Trump if he refused to leave office after 2020 election

President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 20, 2021.

A New York City man was arrested Monday morning for allegedly threatening to kidnap and kill former President Donald Trump if he refused to leave the White House after losing the 2020 election.

The 72-year-old defendant, Thomas Welnicki of Rockaway Beach, Queens, allegedly made the threats to Trump, as well as a dozen unidentified members of Congress, in several calls over the past year to Secret Service offices and other law enforcement, a criminal complaint says.

Trump was not identified by name in the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn. But a footnote in that document identifies Welnicki's target as the person who served as president from Jan. 2017 through Jan. 2021.