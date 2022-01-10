Novavax CEO says its Covid vaccine could be cleared in multiple countries over next 90 days

The Novavax coronavirus vaccine could be cleared by regulators for use in multiple countries, including the U.S., in the coming months, the vaccine-maker's CEO said Monday.

The company has filed for emergency approval with 10 different regulatory agencies, Stanley Erck told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." It's currently available for use in 170 countries, he said.

"I expect in the next 90-days we could have all 10 of them," Erck said.

The company submitted its final data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on New Year's Eve. It is still gearing up to file the full application for emergency use authorization, but it will do so shortly and expects a decision from American regulators to come in February, he said.