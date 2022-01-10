Here's the deadline for your 2021 tax return

After a hectic 2020 filing season, the 2021 season appears to be returning to the norm: The deadline to file 2021 federal taxes for most people is Monday, April 18, the IRS announced Monday, as April 15, Emancipation Day, is a holiday in Washington, D.C.

Maine and Massachusetts residents have until April 19 to file their federal returns, as April 18 is Patriot's Day in those two states. The deadline for filers requesting an extension is Oct. 17, 2022.

Additionally, filers have just under two weeks until they can start submitting their 2021 federal tax returns: The tax filing season begins Jan. 24.

That's a return to the norm after the filing season was delayed a few weeks last year so the IRS could make preparations for Covid-19 relief programs, and the deadline was moved to May 17.

Though much of the federal Covid-19 relief for individuals has already been distributed, much of it can still affect 2021 tax returns, including the third stimulus check, unemployment insurance changes, the federal student loan pause and the enhanced child tax credit.

The agency is also sending letters to filers with information on their stimulus and child tax credit payments for 2021. These letters should help tax payers determine if they received the correct amount of money and reconcile any mistakes.

For the speediest refund, the IRS encourages filers to submit their returns electronically and choose direct deposit. It expects most taxpayers receiving a refund should get it within 21 days of when they file electronically, assuming there are no issues with the return.

