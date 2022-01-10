As the U.S. and Russia start talks, hopes to resolve heightened tensions are low

U.S. and Russian officials have kicked off a series of high-stakes talks in Geneva on Monday as tensions remain higher than ever over Ukraine.

Russia has been building up its military presence at its border with Ukraine in recent months, leading to concerns that Russia President Vladimir Putin is planning on invading the country. Russia has denied such claims, saying it has a right to place troops where it likes within its own territory.

Putin has sought assurances from his U.S. counterpart President Joe Biden during discussions last month that Ukraine won't be admitted to NATO, as it sees any expansion of the western military alliance further eastward as a security threat. Biden refused to give such assurances.

Speaking to ABC News in the U.S. on Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he doesn't expect to see any progress in relations with Russia as long as tensions on the Ukraine border remain high.

"If we're actually going to make progress in these talks starting next week, but I don't think we're going to see any breakthroughs next week, we're going to listen to their concerns, they'll listen to our concerns and we'll see if there are grounds for progress. But to make actual progress, it's very hard to see that happening when there's an ongoing escalation," Blinken said.

He added that "Russia has a gun to the head of Ukraine with 100,000 troops near its borders" and could increase that number of troops at short notice. "So, if we're seeing de-escalation, if we're seeing a reduction in tensions, that is the kind of environment in which we could make real progress and, again, address concerns, reasonable concerns on both sides."