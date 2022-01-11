December’s consumer prices are likely to be hot, but the peak could come soon

A used car dealership is seen in Annapolis, Maryland on May 27, 2021, as many car dealerships across the country are running low on new vehicles as a computer chip shortage has caused production at many vehicle manufactures to nearly stop. Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

A key measure of consumer prices is expected to show that inflation at the consumer level spiked in December, the hottest increase in prices since the early 1980s. Economists expect the consumer price rose 0.4% in December, and 7% on a year-over-year basis, according to Dow Jones. That compares to a 0.8% jump in November, or a 6.8% gain year-over-year, the highest since 1982. Excluding food and energy, CPI is expected to have risen 0.5% or 5.4% year-over-year, when the Labor Department releases the data Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

"Sometime in the next couple of months, we think inflation will have peaked, in December or some time in the first quarter," said Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust. "We do expect inflation to slow in 2022. We expect prices to go up more slowly in 2022 than they did in 2021. We don't have the same stimulus. We expect some weaker spending and supply chain issues are not going to be fully resolved, but we think we have passed the peak in some of those shipping supply chains." Economists disagree on exactly when inflation will peak, but it's well past the initial time frame the Federal Reserve had expected to see when it dubbed inflation "transitory" or temporary. The Fed now forecasts three quarter-point interest rate hikes this year to battle inflation. "It's still hot, hot, hot, and it's important because we're now where the Fed worries about that 7% number getting baked into wages and getting more entrenched," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. "You've got the Fed in panic instead of patient mode, so the risk is overshooting... We're now in a position of the Fed chasing instead of anticipating. It's worrisome."

The Fed's tools to mitigate rising prices

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Tuesday told a Senate panel that the central bank will use its tools to mitigate rising prices if it sees more persistent inflation. "If we see inflation persisting at high levels longer than expected, then if we have to raise interest more over time, we will," Powell said. "We will use our tools to get inflation back." Inflation data has repeatedly surprised to the upside. Economists say there's a risk for an even faster pace in Wednesday's report. "If it's hotter than expected, it's kind of a validation of the path the Fed has already put themselves on," said Tilley. Besides raising interest rates, Powell said Tuesday that the central bank could begin to shrink its balance sheet this year, another step toward tighter policy.

Watch for rising rents and 'stickier' increases