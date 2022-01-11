Worried a Covid test you buy online might be fake? Here are 3 ways to protect yourself

New Covid cases are rising fast and at-home rapid tests are in high demand.

But consumers scrambling to buy tests online — especially as brick-and-mortar retailers sell out or limit supply — may get duped into buying a fake or unauthorized test kit.

Demand for test kits may increase after the Biden administration announced it will require health insurers to cover costs for home tests starting Saturday.

"Using these fake products isn't just a waste of money; it increases your risk of unknowingly spreading Covid-19 or not getting the appropriate treatment," according to a Federal Trade Commission alert published Jan. 4.

New daily cases in the U.S. topped 1 million for the first time during the pandemic last week, according to Johns Hopkins University data, with swelling caseloads fueled by the highly contagious omicron and delta virus variants. Average new daily cases are more than five times higher than a month ago, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Rising infections coincide with an elevated incidence of fraud against consumers during the pandemic, with online shopping accounting for the largest share of scams reported to the FTC.