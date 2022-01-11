Biden urges the Senate to bypass filibuster to pass voting rights bills at a 'turning point in this nation'

President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued his most explicit call yet for the Senate to bypass its filibuster rule to pass voting rights bills, calling the move necessary "to defend our democracy" against Republican-led restrictive voting laws pushed around the country. "Today, I'm making it clear, in order to protect our democracy, I support changing the Senate rules whichever way they need to be changed to prevent a minority of senators from blocking action on voting rights," Biden said during a highly publicized speech in Atlanta. "When it comes to protecting majority rule in America, the majority should rule," he said. "This is the moment to decide to defend our elections and to defend our democracy." Biden's speech came as the Senate prepares to vote this week on two bills that would represent a sweeping update to the nation's federal voting rights laws.

President Joe Biden speaks about voting rights legislation at the Atlanta University Center Consortium in Atlanta, Georgia on January 11, 2022. Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

The current legislation would expand early and absentee voting and make it easier for people to comply with state voter ID laws. It would make automatic voter registration the national standard and restore incarcerated people's right to vote after they finish their sentences. The bill would also make Election Day a national holiday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Senate could vote on elections legislation as soon as Wednesday. "It is my intention to once again bring legislation to the floor to fight back against the threats to democracy and protect people's access to the ballot," he said Tuesday. Schumer added that if the GOP blocks voting legislation, "we must consider the necessary steps we can take so the Senate can adapt and act."